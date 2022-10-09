ALBANY — The clock is ticking for those not registered to vote in the Nov. 8 election, with the deadline falling on Tuesday following the Monday holiday.
While Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson was not giving an estimate on the turnout, her office is preparing as if all 60,000 registered voters are coming out to vote. With a great response to a call for poll workers, all of the county’s precincts will be staffed for the election and early voting.
“We are hopeful we get a good turnout,” she said. “We prepare for a big turnout.”
Voters can register at Nickerson’s office, but online registration also is an option through the Georgia Secretary of State’s office at https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/welcome. Clicking on that page brings up a menu that allows a voter to check on registration status, register or change information ahead of casting a ballot.
“Tuesday is also the deadline to make sure all your information is correct,” Nickerson said. “If you’ve had a name change or address change, this is the time to make them.”
“(The) my voter page is an excellent tool that allows voters to review their sample ballot, their precinct information, and it tells them what district they’re in,” Nickerson said. “We highly suggest you visit the mvp page.”
In Dougherty County early voting was moved to the Albany Civic Center for the November election.
There will be three weeks of early voting, starting on Oct. 17 and extending to Nov. 4, from 9 a.m-5 p.m. each weekday. Voters also can cast ballots on two weekends, from 9 a.m-5 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29, and from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30.
One ballot drop box will be available at the elections office at 222 Pine Ave. from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. during the early voting period, and voters also can hand-deliver ballots to staff at that location.
Next week Nickerson’s office will begin mailing out absentee forms, so she said voters should check the mail for them.The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 28, and the application must arrive by that date to be valid.
“Any application after Oct.28 will be rejected,” she said.