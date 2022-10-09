Registration deadline, early voting approaching for Nov. 8 election
Ginger Nickerson

ALBANY — The clock is ticking for those not registered to vote in the Nov. 8 election, with the deadline falling on Tuesday following the Monday holiday.

While Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson was not giving an estimate on the turnout, her office is preparing as if all 60,000 registered voters are coming out to vote. With a great response to a call for poll workers, all of the county’s precincts will be staffed for the election and early voting.

