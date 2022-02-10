ALBANY — It was in 1995 that physicians told my father — and our family — “you have cancer.” Nothing can prepare you for that diagnosis.
My father turned to me for support and guidance in an unfamiliar world of cancer. The medical terminology was like a foreign language to us both. Often after the physician left his room, he would look confused. My father was the reason I switched my nursing path to oncology and why I had my first encounter with the American Cancer Society.
Through the American Cancer Society, I was able to learn about his diagnosis, treatment options and care needs. They provided a 24/ 7 hotline that any one of us could call for support and answers. So when the opportunity presented itself to volunteer for Relay for Life, I did.
Cancer took my father’s life sooner than we planned. Every year since, I have purchased a luminary to honor my father’s life and remember the sacrifices he made for his country as a Navy veteran, a father to his three daughters, a Masonic member and a man dedicated to youth, church and various civic organizations through his countless volunteer hours.
I currently serve on the “Relay for Life” Leadership Committee. For the past two years, we have held a virtual event for our area. This year we are planning our communities’ Cancer Survivorship dinner. It will be hosted by First Baptist Church of Albany at 145 Oakland Parkway in Leesburg on March 8. The dinner is free for registered cancer survivors and one guest.
Dr. Jose Tongol will provide musical entertainment. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. with dinner and entertainment from 6-7 p.m. Officials are asking cancer survivors to call (229) 347-0117 to obtain their confirmation number for the cancer survivors’ dinner. We will be practicing CDC COVID safety guidelines. We look forward to a night to celebrate, honor and remember our survivors.
The Dougherty-Lee County Relay for Life Event is scheduled for April 23 at Albany State University’s West Campus at 1200 Gillionville Road in Albany. Opening ceremonies start at 6 p.m. and closing ceremonies at 10 p.m.
To learn more, call or email Cathy Shoemaker, co-chair of the Dougherty-Lee County RFL Leadership Committee at shoemakercathy@bellsouth.net or (229) 343-6130.
