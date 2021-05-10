ALBANY -- If at first you don't succeed ...
After leaving long lines of would-be paper shredders disappointed when a "miscommunication" led to the no-show of River Mill Data Management personnel two weeks ago, Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful and River Mill have rescheduled the free document shredding event for Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.
The event will continue until 1 p.m.
KADB Executive Director Judy Bowles said a miscommunication among personnel with River Mill resulted in no shredder showing up at a planned May 1 event. "Hundreds of cars," she said, were lined up for the event and had to be told the shredding company had not sent its shredder to the event as planned.
But, Bowles noted, the miscommunication does not detract from the service River Mill has provided over the last several years.
"They have been a great partner in this event," she said. "They have provided this service free of charge, and this will be our 13th shredding event with them. Dougherty County citizens have been able to deter identity theft by shredding and then recycling 123.5 tons of paper and or documents that contained personal information."
Saturday's shredding event will take place in the parking lot behind the Albany Civic Center, at Front Street and Mercer Avenue. The event will be held rain or shine.
