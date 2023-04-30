Retired insurance agent Marvin Gibson reflects on 43 years in insurance business in Albany

Marvin Gibson was the first black salesman at Sears in Albany in 1971 and worked 43 years as an Allstate agent in the city.

 Special Photo

ALBANY – While he didn’t wear a cape or flashy costume or drive a super hero’s car to the scenes of disasters, Marvin Gibson quietly came to the rescue of countless individuals who were in distress over more than four decades.

The attire of an insurance agent is a bit more conservative than that of Batman or the Green Lantern, but in reflecting on his time with Allstate, Gibson said that his work made a difference to people who were having some of the worst days of their lives.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags