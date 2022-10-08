ATHENS — When many of us hear about bacteria, we associate it with illness. But certain bacteria can be helpful in preventing disease, not causing it. For example, consuming probiotics, or beneficial bacteria, to improve gut health has risen in popularity in recent years, both for human and animal wellness.

A joint research collaboration between the University of Georgia’s Department of Poultry Science and the U.S. National Poultry Research Center, housed within the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service, has been investigating the role that bacteria play in poultry health and food safety. New research from this group has found that the type of litter broiler chickens are raised on plays an important role in their pre-harvest health.

Recommended for you

Emily Davenport is the digital marketing and social media strategist for UGA’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

Tags