ALBANY -- As he's worked with administrators and staff to bring the Dougherty County School System back to the lofty position in once held among the state's educational system's, Superintendent Ken Dyer frequently points out the "pockets of excellent" found within the system.
One of those pockets, Robert A. Cross Middle School, joined a list of state schools recognized by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp this week among the schools making the greatest gains under the state's Single Statewide Accountability System. Robert A. Cross earned a Silver tier award based on the four-tier state system that includes Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze awards.
In Lee County, Lee County High School received a Gold award in the Highest Academic Performance category.
"Robert Cross is one of the highest-performing middle schools in the state of Georgia," Dyer said Sunday. "It's been recognized among the top 5% of schools in the state among Title 1 schools (in economically disadvantaged regions). Robert Cross is definitely one of the pockets of excellent we've talked about in our school system, and while it's not the only one, it is one that has been recognized for its excellence.
"Robert Cross has set the standard for the schools in our system, and we're striving constantly for that type of excellence throughout the system. I'm optimistic that, in the next few years, you're going to see more and more awards like this in our school system."
The Governor’s Office of Student Achievement announced that 189 Georgia public schools in 58 districts will receive Highest Performing or Greatest Gains school awards. Award winners will receive a certificate and banner to display in their schools.
For the 2019 awards, GOSA used College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) data from the three most recent school years to determine SSAS awards in two categories: Greatest Gains and Highest Performing.
Greatest Gains schools exhibit high growth in student achievement by earning a three-year average CCRPI Progress Score in at least the 93rd percentile in the state. Additionally, schools must remain in the same CCRPI Single Score range over the last three years and be excluded from GOSA's Turnaround Eligible Schools List and GaDOE's Comprehensive Support and Improvement/Targeted Support and Improvement lists.
Highest Performing schools exhibit high academic performance by earning a three-year average CCRPI Content Mastery Score in at least the 93rd percentile. In addition, the three-year average CCRPI Closing Gaps Score must be at or above the 75th percentile in the state. For the Platinum or Gold award tiers, schools must earn a CCRPI Single Score of 90.0 or above in all three years, while Silver and Bronze award winners must earn a minimum CCRPI Single Score of 80.0 for all three years. Schools must also be excluded from GOSA's Turnaround Eligible Schools List and GaDOE's CSI/TSI lists.
