AMERICUS – The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers announced last week the three winners of the 2022 Georgia Caregiver of the Year Awards. Each year, RCI recognizes the men and women who serve as caregivers across the state, during National Family Caregivers Month, a celebration of those who selflessly support individuals in need of care.

In recognition of the full scope of caregiving services across the state, RCI recognizes caregivers with three Caregiver of the Year Award categories that highlight unique roles and settings for this work, including Family Caregiver, Volunteer Caregiver and Para-Professional Caregiver. Each of the winners was surprised and honored during in-person celebrations on Nov. 15 and Nov. 17, where they received an award of $1,000 as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication. The cash awards were supported by a gift from SeniorLink.

