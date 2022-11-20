AMERICUS – The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers announced last week the three winners of the 2022 Georgia Caregiver of the Year Awards. Each year, RCI recognizes the men and women who serve as caregivers across the state, during National Family Caregivers Month, a celebration of those who selflessly support individuals in need of care.
In recognition of the full scope of caregiving services across the state, RCI recognizes caregivers with three Caregiver of the Year Award categories that highlight unique roles and settings for this work, including Family Caregiver, Volunteer Caregiver and Para-Professional Caregiver. Each of the winners was surprised and honored during in-person celebrations on Nov. 15 and Nov. 17, where they received an award of $1,000 as a token of appreciation for their hard work and dedication. The cash awards were supported by a gift from SeniorLink.
The caregivers honored by RCI were:
• Charles Palmer of Athens, Family Caregiver of the Year
• Tim Yates of Albany, Volunteer Caregiver of the Year
• Robin Dill of Loganville, Para-professional Caregiver
“The Georgia Caregiver of the Year Awards is the perfect time for us to recognize and celebrate the remarkable caregivers who serve as the invisible frontline of our health care system and our communities,” Jennifer Olsen, chief executive officer of RCI, said in a news release. “These three winners represent all of America's 53 million caregivers that each day balance caring for others with their own lives, careers and families. And as we continue to witness shortages for caregiving and respite services across the U.S., it is more important now than ever that we continue to recognize, honor, and support these extraordinary members of our communities.”
Family Caregiver of the Year: Charles Palmer provides long-distance care to his mother who lives in Florida. He supports his mother by serving as her advocate and ensures she has the best care. Palmer is present at all his mother’s appointments, completes household tasks, and makes sure his mother can participate in the social activities she enjoys. Palmer is the Transportation Manager at the Northeast Georgia Area on Aging (AAA). He is known as a “fan favorite” and goes above and beyond to assist the clients served by the Northeast Georgia AAA.
Volunteer Caregiver of the Year: Tim Yates has served as a devoted volunteer to the Alzheimer's Outreach Center of South Georgia for several years. A retired educator, he uses his gift of teaching to engage the senior participants in inspiring activities weekly. Yates provides them with new experiences that promote self-esteem and build on their success. Yates faithfully serves on the board of directors for the Alzheimer's Outreach Center of South Georgia, where he provides vital support, advocacy and guidance to support the growth and development of their programs.
Para-Professional Caregiver of the Year: Robin Dill leads an Alzheimer's support group, where she provides training and lays the groundwork for those who participate in her group. Those who encounter Dill say she offers comfort, hope, and direction to those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease. Dill is constantly learning and engaged in the Alzheimer's community. She continues to be an exceptional resource to those she impacts.