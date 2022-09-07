Albany Humane Society and Sally Wetherbee Adoption Center

After almost three years, Chloe and King, a pair of Rottweilers that viciously attacked and almost killed an Albany man, have been granted a "pardon" and sent to South Carolina rather than being euthanized. The dogs were housed at the Albany Humane Society while their fate was decided.

 File Photo

ALBANY – After nearly three years, the fate of two Rottweilers that viciously attacked an Albany man in the fall of 2019 and were the subject of an extended legal battle while they remained held in custody has been decided.

But instead of the euthanasia envisioned by the Albany City Commission for the two dogs, Chloe and King will be allowed to “live out their natural lives” in South Carolina, according to the consent order signed on Tuesday by Dougherty County Superior Court Judge Denise Marshall.

