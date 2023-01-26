hemp.jpg

The state commission in charge of Georgia’s medical marijuana program has adopted rules for the manufacture and sale of low-THC cannabis oil to patients suffering from a variety of diseases.

 File Photo

“We’re all proud to have some rules in place,” Sid Johnson, chairman of the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, said following the unanimous vote. “It is a milestone on the way to achieving our goal of providing a quality product to patients.”

