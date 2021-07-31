TIFTON — Registration is now open for the Run for the Nurses on Oct. 30 at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. The Run for the Nurses begins with a half-marathon at 8 a.m., followed by a 5K run at 8:15 a.m.
“We were able to have a good attendance for the race last year and look forward to even more people participating this year,” ABAC Alumni Director Lynda Fisher said.
Fisher said the half-marathon is certified by USA Track and Field and serves as a qualifier for major national races. Chip timing will be used. Runners can register online at www.abac.edu/alumni or at www.active.com.
Registration for the 5K is $30 per person through Oct. 1. From Oct. 2 through Oct. 29, the cost is $35. Race-day registration is $40. For the half-marathon, the registration is $60 through Oct. 1, $65 from Oct. 2-29, and $70 on race day.
The Run for the Nurses helps to fund the Lisa Purvis Allison Spirit of Nursing Scholarship at ABAC.
“This event allows us to stop and remember Lisa Purvis Allison, who passed away shortly after graduating from ABAC’s nursing school in 2009,” Jeffrey Ross, dean of ABAC’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences, said. “The scholarship fund honors Lisa and provides financial assistance to ABAC nursing students who have the same drive and passion for nursing that Lisa had.”
Ross said the scholarship is awarded to two qualified nursing students each year. Students utilize funds to pay for final semester costs, such as testing and licensure fees.
