Santa Claus slated for Saturday visit to Albany for Christmas in July

Former Albany resident Don Fisher, in his role as Santa, makes an appearance in 2019 at the Thronateeska Heritage Center. Fisher first took on the role of St. Nick nearly 40 years ago.

 File Photo

ALBANY — It’s too hot to roast chestnuts over an open fire and Jack Frost is far away at his home to the north. But on Saturday, there will be Yuletide carols and the familiar, bearded face of the Jolly Old Elf when he makes a stop in Albany.

Since it’s his summer vacation time, Santa will likely be dressed for the beach in a Hawaiian shirt for the occasion of the eighth annual Christmas in July event Saturday at the Tift Park Community Market.

