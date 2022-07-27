ALBANY — It’s too hot to roast chestnuts over an open fire and Jack Frost is far away at his home to the north. But on Saturday, there will be Yuletide carols and the familiar, bearded face of the Jolly Old Elf when he makes a stop in Albany.
Since it’s his summer vacation time, Santa will likely be dressed for the beach in a Hawaiian shirt for the occasion of the eighth annual Christmas in July event Saturday at the Tift Park Community Market.
“Santa Claus (aka Don Fisher) is supposed to arrive at 10 o’clock and stay until around 12,” Stephen Brimberry, founder and promoter of the weekly market near downtown Albany, said. “There will be a photo booth. It’s more of a tropical occasion than a typical Christmas layout.”
Christmas in July generally brings more vendors than most Saturdays for the market that is open each weekend from March through October, and they bring something special and Christmas-themed to the event. The market, held at the 1301 N. Monroe St. park, opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m.
“Vendors will be out there with stuff for Christmas, holiday ideas,” Brimberry said. “We usually do have more vendors because people know Don. They like to bring out their families because it is a special event.
“We’ll have Christmas music for Santa. He requires it.”
The food vendor for Saturday will be Boone’s BBQ & Soul Food, and there will be fresh produce available as well as arts and crafts vendors.
“This has been one of our biggest events for years because people like to see Santa in this environment,” Brimberry said. “We’re very fortunate to have him.”
Fisher, who began portraying St. Nick nearly four decades ago, is a former Albany resident who makes dozens of appearances each year in the role and portrays everything from beach Santa to Santa as chef.
The market brings out visitors from not just Albany and Dougherty County but from other towns near and sometimes far, Brimberry said.
“You have people from out of town who are in Albany doing something and they see us and are really excited about finding us,” Brimberry said. “It’s impressive when people from out of state come in and you see them shopping. They’re buying their Albany souvenirs from us.”
