Scarlet fever is a bacterial illness that can develop in those who have strep throat. Identifiable by a bright red rash that covers most of the body, scarlet fever is often accompanied by a high fever and sore throat.
Scarlet fever, also known as scarlatina, is most common in children ages 5 to 15. Once considered a serious childhood illness, antibiotic treatments have made scarlet fever less threatening. According to the Mayo Clinic, however, if left untreated, the illness can cause complications that affect the heart, kidneys and other parts of the body.
Scarlet fever is so named because of the rash and redness that develop on the face and tongue, which typically last about a week. Afterward, the affected areas of skin affected often peel. Visible signs of scarlet fever include:
♦ Red rash. The rash looks like a sunburn and feels like sandpaper. It typically begins on the face or neck and spreads to the trunk, arms and legs. If pressure is applied to the reddened skin, it will turn pale.
♦ Red lines. The folds of skin around the groin, armpits, elbows, knees and neck usually become a deeper red than the surrounding rash.
♦ Flushed face. The face may appear flushed with a pale ring around the mouth.
Strawberry tongue. The tongue generally ♦ looks red and bumpy, and it’s often covered with a white coating early in the disease.
Other symptoms:
♦ Fever of 101 degrees F or higher, often with chills;
♦ Very sore and red throat, sometimes with white or yellowish patches;
♦ Difficulty swallowing;
♦ Enlarged glands in the neck (lymph nodes) that are tender to the touch;
♦ Nausea or vomiting;
♦ Headache;
When to see a doctor: You should consult a doctor if your child has a sore throat with the following symptoms:
♦ A fever of 102 degrees F (38.9 degrees C) or higher;
♦ Swollen or tender glands in the neck;
♦ A red rash;
“Scarlet fever is caused by the same type of bacteria that causes strep throat,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “In scarlet fever, the bacteria release a toxin that produces the rash and red tongue. The infection spreads from person to person via droplets expelled when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The incubation period — the time between exposure and illness — is usually two to four days.”
If left untreated, the bacteria that causes scarlet fever can spread to the tonsils, lungs, skin, kidneys, blood and middle ear. Rarely, scarlet fever can result in rheumatic fever, a serious condition that can affect the heart, joints, nervous system and skin.
No vaccine exists to prevent scarlet fever. The best strategies for prevention are standard precautions against most infections:
♦ Wash your hands thoroughly with warm, soapy water;
♦ Don’t share dining utensils or food at home or school;
♦ Cover your mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing;
♦ If your child has scarlet fever, wash his or her drinking glasses, utensils and washable toys in hot, soapy water or in a dishwasher.
