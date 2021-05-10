ALBANY -- After spending some two decades in the Dougherty County School System, Julian Hall wants to bring his experience to the policymaking side, with an emphasis on putting students first.
Hall, who retired from the school system in 2016 after working seven years as a professional and later as the supervisor of an after-school program, is one of six candidates seeking election to the School Board to fill the unexpired term in District 2 of long-time board member Milton “June Bug” Griffin,
Griffin died in February, and his term would have extended until Dec. 31, 2022. The special election will be held on June 15.
As supervisor of the extended day program, Hall, who also is retired from UPS, said he worked on a number of campuses, including Morningside, Martin Luther King Jr. and West Town elementary schools. He also started a basketball league for elementary school students.
“I was the one who started that program within the system” he said. “That was another thing I created, (with) the cheerleaders and all that.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students are in a much different school environment now, and some have fallen behind due to the necessity of closing schools early in the pandemic and shifting to virtual instruction online, the candidate said.
Currently the school system is using a hybrid model with some students at home and some attending in person. School officials say they plan to return to an on-campus model in the fall.
Hall said he agreed with the decision to allow students who choose to do so to stay at home
“It’s like when I was in school, I was in the band,” he said. “I played sports, too. Now you can’t get 30 kids in the classroom. I guess to me, it’s a safety issue.
“At the same time, you can’t keep students home for too long.”
Preparation, and making sure the system communicates with parents on the re-opening process, is key to a successful and safe return to campus, Hall said.
If elected, Hall said he will hold monthly town hall meetings to hear parents’ opinions and to share information with them. Distance learning, he noted, presented challenges for some students in getting connected online and with parents keeping up with expectations for their children.
“I’ve had to go over to several persons’ houses to help them out with the computer,” Hall said. “That’s where it comes back to the parents and having them know what’s going on with their kids.
“We can go back to school safe. The biggest thing is safety, just make sure we get through this Everything else will fall into place.”
Hall said he also would like the school system to provide more after-school activities for students closer to home, as some may not be able to afford programs or have transportation to the Boys & Girls Club
Ultimately, Hall said he is running to make things better and build on Griffin’s legacy.
“I’m a good observer,” he said. “I pay attention to a lot of things around me. We’re either at a time now where we’re going to grow or we’re going to go backward.
“I’m running because I worked with the children. I’m one who’s been with the children and creating a more easy relationship with children. My thing with my campaign is about the children, period.”
