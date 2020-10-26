ALBANY -- Students who are struggling in school due to issues at home or in academics have been further affected by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and an organization reaching out to at-risk students is looking to expand.
Communities in Schools is operating at five Dougherty County School System campuses but would like to add additional schools to meet the need, said Simone Turner, regional manager for the Georgia chapter.
Communities in Schools currently is working in more than 224 schools in the state, Turner said during a Monday presentation to the Dougherty County Commission.
“Without community support, students are at risk to leave school, fail or leave without completing a diploma,” she said. “A lot of students have social-emotional needs (that impact) attendance, behavior and class work.
“A lot of kids suffer from depression or social isolation.”
The organization offers universal services for all students as well as targeted and intensive interventions with students and families that include one-on-one sessions.
Responding to a question from Commissioner Russell Gray, Turner said that data are collected to gauge effectiveness by following participating students’ attendance, behavior and academic performance in the classroom.
In other discussion, Commissioner Anthony Jones suggested placing signs with directions on major thoroughfares directing travelers to Radium Springs and the gazebo area where a monument to five Dougherty County residents who died in a 2017 tornado now stands.
“I’d like to see directions to the memorial on the bypass, north, south, east and west on how to get out there,” he said. “I think we’d really do ourselves some good.”
The signs also would help drive traffic to the former Radium Springs Casino site where the gazebo and ticket booth have been refurbished and the county has spent money on improving the park and adjacent facilities. The area also is the beginning of a trail system under construction that will eventually link to downtown Albany.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said he liked Jones’ suggestion and also would like to make sure the facility is listed on internet sites.
The commission also heard a report from the local Georgia Forestry Commission office and Dougherty County Extension Service.
Chief Ranger David Hodges said that much of the usual work was suspended this year due to COVID-19. The agency has assisted with the pandemic by providing space at its facilities in the county for testing and helping deliver personal protection equipment to health care facilities.
Dougherty County Extension Coordinator James Morgan reported on a program that will be initiated at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany that will assist families with relationship issues and financial literacy.
A five-year grant will allow the program to start with 17 families the first year and add new families each additional year, he said.
The local extension office also is working on a relationship support program to help deal with the high rate of sexually transmitted diseases in the community among teenagers, he said.
