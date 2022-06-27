School zone fines could fund school flashers, Taser purchase for Albany police

ALBANY — Albany’s school zone speed cameras have brought in some $1.6 million in fines since their inception last year, and some of that money is earmarked to improve campus traffic safety and officers’ equipment.
On Wednesday, the Albany City Commission is set to vote on proposals of $299,000 for placing signs and flashing lights alerting drivers of school zones in the city and another expenditure of about $300,000 to replace 120 Tasers for officers on the streets.
The commission meets at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the 120 Pine Ave. Government Center. Meetings can be viewed online at https://www.albanyga.gov/about-us/city-departments/technology-and-communications/test-for-live-streaming.
If approved, the city will place 51 flashers in 43 school zones throughout the city along with signage, Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said on Monday.
“That was one of the complaints people had made of the school zones, that we didn’t have flashers,” he said. “Some of them did. This is going to upgrade all the signs and lights in the school zones.”
The increased visibility will alert drivers when they are approaching a school zone, with the goal being improving safety and slowing drivers down.
The police chief also referred residents to Georgia Code section 40-14-18, which includes the law about school zone speed detection devices and how the money collected is to be used — for law enforcement or public safety initiatives.
“So everything we’re doing is based on improving safety in the community,” Persley said.
In addition to slowing down drivers in school zones, the camera systems also have helped police solve other crimes based on evidence recorded. They also free up officers to respond to calls for service, he said.
The 120 Tasers being considered will replace those for all of the department’s officers.
“This is upgrading our current allotment because the warranty has expired on those in February,” Persley said.
For Ward IV City Commissioner Chad Warbington, both of those items will be a big plus for the public and officers on the street, and the intention is not to punish by ticketing drivers but to slow down traffic in areas where students, parents and buses are concentrated.
“We are taking the funds and using them for public safety,” he said. “I do regret we have fined citizens to fund it. With school flashers, it’s a way to let people know they’re in a school zone.
“We’re ultimately concerned about the safety of students and parents. If the signs and lights get people’s attention, they’ll drive slower. Ultimately, we’re trying to change people’s behavior.”
The Tasers will give officers on the street better tools to protect themselves and the public, the commissioner said.
“The exciting thing about the Tasers is that we want to avoid anything relating to deadly force,” he said. “A Taser is the last call for an officer (where) you have the ability to avoid lethal force.”
The new technology for both categories also is “exciting,” he said. City staff will be able to program and control remotely to ensure that they are on during school hours and turned off on weekends and other times when school is not in session. The Tasers will have multiple shots, instead of one, and will have features that note when they are turned on and off and instances in which they are used.
Ward I Commission Jon Howard said he also supports the purchases.
“I think when you’ve got drivers going through a school zone and they see flashers, that’s a step in the right direction,” he said. “I hope they will deter them from speeding and deter them from hurting anyone. When you see flashers, you know you’re in a school zone or at a crossing. We’ve got to make sure the kids are safe going to and coming from school.”
