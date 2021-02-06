WASHINGTON, D.C. – Georgia Congressman Austin Scott of Tifton released the below statement upon the House of Representatives passing a resolution to remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., from her committee assignments:
“I want to stress that the past remarks of Rep. Greene do not represent the values of the Republican Conference, nor of my home state of Georgia," Scott said in a news release. "This is a sentiment I expressed back in the summer when Rep. Greene was seeking election, and it is a sentiment I still hold today.
"If Democrats would have put a resolution on the floor to condemn her remarks, I and many Republicans in Congress would have supported it. But that’s not what this is about. Removing her from her committees is an attempt for Democrats to seize further control in the House. In the past, the majority party has never attempted to remove a member of the minority party from their committees, and it is a dangerous precedent that will have far-reaching implications for years to come."
Scott made the following remarks on the House floor:
“This morning while watching the National Day of Prayer, I was reading an opinion piece in Baptist News and this quote stuck out to me as relevant to today’s debate: ‘Whoever has the power makes the rules. Whoever makes the rules makes them in their favor.’
“Mr. Speaker, I rise today in opposition to H. Res. 72 and efforts by the majority to remove a member of the minority party from their Committee assignments. This Resolution was introduced three days ago and brought to the floor without so much as a hearing before the Ethics Committee
“I want to stress that the past remarks of our colleague do not represent the values of our Conference, nor of my home state of Georgia.
“If this was about the remarks our colleague made, you would put a resolution on the Floor condemning them.
“The truth is you already have another resolution to remove over 100 Republican members of Congress (H. Res. 25), including 6 from my home state of Georgia. Do you really think we think you will stop with removing just one Republican?
“But let’s be honest about what this is. The majority has a 10-vote margin in this body, and this body has 20 standing Committees.
“You created a proxy voting system that allows your members to stay at home while the Republican members show up to work. You have a math problem in passing your agenda.
“I yield the remainder of my time.”
