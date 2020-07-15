ATLANTA -- Stacey Abrams and her political fundraising group Fair Fight Action are deliberately spreading misinformation to Georgia voters, according to a news release from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
After a credible report that Fulton County unlawfully decided to stop accepting absentee requests sent by email, Abrams’ Fair Fight Action called on the Secretary of State’s office to “compel all 159 counties to accept email applications for absentee ballots.” The problem with Fair Fight’s release is that there is zero evidence that any county other then Fulton was not properly accepting absentee ballot applications submitted via email, as is required by Georgia law.
“Politicians, even failed gubernatorial candidates, should know better than to deliberately spread election misinformation,” Raffensperger said. “Implying that counties are not following Georgia law when there is no evidence of that, simply to get media attention, is the height of irresponsibility. Fundraising off of that misinformation is even worse. Unfortunately, spreading misinformation for fundraising purposes has been what we’ve come to expect from Stacey Abrams since she lost her election in 2018. Even Joe Biden recognizes that allowing ‘disinformation to run rampant … puts the very integrity of our elections at risk.’”
The Secretary of State’s office informed Fulton County that Georgia law requires them to accept absentee ballot applications submitted via email. Fulton County has since informed the Secretary of State’s office that they are going to accept those applications submitted via email. There is no evidence that any other Georgia county has not been accepting absentee ballot applications submitted via email.
The Secretary of State’s office is working with its voter registration system vendor to build a portal that allows voters to request absentee ballot applications online. That portal is scheduled to go live before the November election.
