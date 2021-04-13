ATLANTA – Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has issued a statement in response to a Fulton County resolution opposing SB 202, which passed in the state legislature and brings about election reform in the state:
"Fulton County has been failing its voters for at least 25 years," Raffensperger said. "Each new election cycle brings a new failure, and it is Fulton’s voters who suffer. The bottom line is that Fulton County’s elections leadership is responsible for running elections. It is Fulton County’s elections leadership that has created long lines for their voters time and time again while other areas of the state have managed to execute successful elections.
"Instead of addressing their chronic election mismanagement issues, Fulton County’s Democratic officials have doubled down on their failed policies. After voting to override their own elections board’s decision to fire the Fulton elections supervisor, Fulton County’s Democratic commissioners are now taking aim at legislation that could actually bring Fulton’s voters the relief they have been seeking for decades.
"SB 202 mandated steps to cut down long lines and create new precincts. Fulton County’s Democratic leadership is now opposing that.
"SB 202 provides avenues to change the elections leadership in consistently failing counties. Fulton County’s Democratic leadership has decided the double down on a system that isn’t working.
"Fulton County Democrats need to stop passing the blame to Republicans for failures they have sole control over and actually do something about it. Fulton’s voters need more action, not more press conferences."
