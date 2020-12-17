ATLANTA -- Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is advising Sen. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to call their campaign offices after they demanded public data that their campaigns already have access to. The National Republican Committee requested and received copies of the newly registered Georgia voters every day and the NRSC confirmed that it shared that public data with the Perdue and Loeffler senate campaigns.
“Though I’ve told the Republican Party to stop focusing on me and instead direct their energies to winning the Senate runoffs, clearly they haven’t listened,” Raffensperger said. “As embarrassing as it is for Sens. Perdue and Loeffler not to know that the data they want is already publicly available from the Secretary of State, it’s even worse that they’re not aware their own campaigns already have the data they’re looking for. Early voting has already started, but it’s not too late for them to call their offices and get their campaigns in order.”
“They have those lists,” said a representative from the National Republican Senatorial Committee.
On Monday, Perdue and Loeffler called on the Secretary of State’s Office to release a list of individuals who have registered to vote in Georgia since the Nov. 3 election.
Voter files are updated every day and are available for purchase on georgiasecretaryofstate.net for $250 and have been since long before this election. The NRSC, which is supporting the Perdue and Loeffler campaigns, requested and received public voter data from the Secretary of State’s office and shared that information with the Perdue and Loeffler campaigns.
In addition to other demographic information, the voter list includes the date the voter registered and the date of the last vote cast, if relevant.
The Secretary of State’s office has never released a “final list” of registered voters because counties continued to add validly registered voters who registered by the Dec. 7 deadline. Buying the Georgia voter list has been a core part of effectively run Georgia campaigns, allowing campaigns and outside groups to target voters for turnout or messaging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.