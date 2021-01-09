ATLANTA – On the eve of getting the day in court they supposedly were begging for, President Trump and Chairman David Shafer’s legal team voluntarily dismissed their election contests against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger rather than submit their evidence to a court and to cross-examination. However, even in capitulation, they continue to spread disinformation, Raffensperger said in a news release.
The President’s legal team falsely characterizes the dismissal of their lawsuits as “due to an out-of-court settlement agreement.” However, correspondence sent to Trump’s legal team prior to the dismissals makes perfectly clear that there is no settlement agreement. The Trump legal team voluntarily dismissed their lawsuits rather than presenting their evidence in court in a trial that had been scheduled Friday in front of Cobb County Superior Court Judge Adele Grubbs.
“Rather than presenting their evidence and witnesses to a court and to cross-examination under oath, the Trump campaign wisely decided the smartest course was to dismiss their frivolous cases,” Raffensperger said.
The withdrawals came after Raffensperger sent a letter to Congress on Wednesday containing point-by-point refutation of the false claims made by the president and his allies. Congress accepted Georgia’s slate of electors without objection, as no Senator joined in Congressman Jody Hice’s objection to Georgia’s electors.
“Spreading disinformation about elections is dangerous and wrong,” Raffensperger said. “It was wrong when Stacey Abrams and her allies made false claims about Georgia’s election processes following the 2018 election and run-up to the 2020 election, and it’s wrong when the president and his allies are doing it now.”
The president’s lawyers also voluntarily dismissed three other lawsuits against Raffensperger in various courts rather than submit to what the Georgia secretary of state called "certain repudiation:"
• Trump v. Kemp in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia;
• Still v. Raffensperger et al in the Superior Court of Fulton County;
• Boland v. Raffensperger et al in the Supreme Court of Georgia.
Those dismissals were not pursuant to a settlement agreement either.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.