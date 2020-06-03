ATLANTA -- State Sen. Carden Summers announced Wednesday he has been appointed by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan to serve on the following Senate committees: Agriculture and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Tourism, Interstate Cooperation, and State Institutions and Properties.
“Senator Carden Summers' agricultural and small business experience will make him a valuable member of these committees,” Duncan said in a news release. “Even during his short tenure at the Capitol, Sen. Summers has served his district well – always fiercely fighting for south Georgia.”
“I am humbled and honored to serve Georgia through these committees by ensuring the interests of District 13 and the state of Georgia as a whole are represented,” Summers said. “I am eager to bring my skills and experience to these committees to take on legislation that has the potential to affect all Georgians.”
Summers took the oath of office in March to represent Georgia’s 13th Senate District, which includes all or parts of Crisp, Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Tift, Turner, Worth, Sumter and Wilcox counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.