Sen. Raphael Warnock introduces legislation to assist military families with housing costs

About 350 Marines are stationed at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, but there are less than 200 on-base housing units for those who have families.

MCLB-ALBANY – For members of the U.S. military, being in dangerous locales often is part of the job. But for some, being in a dangerous environment also can be part of their home life as well.

Due to the unavailability of quality housing and the reduction five years ago of the allowance for off-base housing, some Marines stationed at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany are finding the only places they can afford to live may be in high-crime areas.

