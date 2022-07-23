Sen. Raphael Warnock introduces legislation to assist military families with housing costs

MCLB-ALBANY – For members of the U.S. military, being in dangerous locales often is part of the job. But for some, being in a dangerous environment also can be part of their home life as well.
Due to the unavailability of quality housing and the reduction five years ago of the allowance for off-base housing, some Marines stationed at Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany are finding the only places they can afford to live may be in high-crime areas.
Others drive lengthy commutes each day to live in an area with decent housing they can afford or to be near a particular school for their children.
The issue has drawn the attention of U.S. Sen Raphael Warnock, who has introduced legislation to help those in the military. The Georgia Democrat wants to increase the housing allowance for military members and make other changes to improve their living conditions.
“Clearly, something is wrong here,” the senator said during a telephone interview this week. “You have families in Albany who are struggling to find affordable housing in the marketplace. You have families who are struggling with food insecurity.
“I can tell you, as I travel around our state, housing is one of the top issues military members are concerned about and are really struggling with. In some cases it is deplorable.”
Warnock has lined up some support for four pieces of legislation that will be considered in the Senate as amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act, including restoring housing allowances to pre-2015 levels.
Staff Sgt. Elizabewth Eames is among those who chose to live outside Albany, selecting Lee County because she wanted her son to go to school there. But Marines of lower ranks often find their basic housing allowance is insufficient to allow them to find a place they can afford.
“Moreso, what I found was that a lot of the junior Marines were living in high-crime areas because that’s all they were able to afford,” she said. “I think it’s overall (on military bases). It’s not limited to Albany.”
There are about 188 housing units on the base that are reserved for officers and those of rank E-5 and below for the 350 or so Marines who are assigned to MCLB-Albany. Single marines also can live in on-base barracks, but there are not enough apartment units for all of those who have families, and there can be a long wait for one to become available, Eames said.
Conditions also can vary by location. While stationed in San Diego, the staff sergeant struggled to find good housing in that expensive area of the country, even though the housing allowance is more generous for service members living there.
The BHA for a Marine of the lowest rank is $1,100 in Albany, while rent for an average three-bedroom apartment is about $1,050 in Albany, Sgt. Maj. Chad Costin said.
“That leaves about $50 for that E-1 to take care of his utilities,” an amount woefully inadequate to keep the air conditioner running in south Georgia, he said. “(Then) you factor in other things, a car note, car insurance, the price of gas and food. Most Marines are looking for a second job just to make ends meet."
Some make daily commutes of up to 40 miles.
And, Eames said, many Marines find that their incomes are just enough to make them barely ineligible for government assistance programs, a situation she encountered in California when she applied for Women, Infants and Children nutritional program.
“I think maybe some of the junior Marines may be eligible for assistance programs,” she said. “You still have Marines who do not qualify for those programs who are still broke. It was really a struggle in California.”
Among the provisions of Warnock’s four bills are restoring the BHA, which Congress cut by 5% in 2015, to the previous level and making annual adjustments as well as encouraging private companies to build housing near military installations, constructing more on-base housing and helping military service members to be able to purchase homes.
“I’ll be working very hard to make sure these bills are in the final package,” he said.
