Senate-Crossover-Day-980x735.jpg

The state Senate has passed legislation that would impose mandatory minimum sentences for those found guilty of gang recruitment activities in Georgia.

 File Photo: Beau Evans

The bill would require judges to impose prison sentences of at least five years on those convicted of recruiting gang members. It would prevent those sentenced with the crime from having their sentences suspended or serving them through probation.

