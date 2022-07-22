WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has released legislation that aims to clarify the 1887 law that governs how Congress counts Electoral College votes following a presidential election.

The legislation caps off months of negotiations between Republican and Democratic senators, who hope to remove the vagueness from the Electoral Count Act that led former President Trump and some of his advisers to call on then-Vice President Mike Pence to ignore certified votes for Joe Biden from some swing states.

