Sen. Marty Harbin, left, and Sen. Billy Hickman debate Hickman’s gambling bill in the state Senate.

 Special photo: Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA — The state Senate has roundly struck down a gambling bill, greatly decreasing the odds that the state will expand legal wagering opportunities this year beyond online sports betting.

Senators voted 37-19 against Sen. Billy Hickman’s bill, which would have cleared the way for online sports betting companies to take bets in Georgia and also licensed three tracks across the state for horse racing.

