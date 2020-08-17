ATLANTA -- A dispute broke out last week between U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff over whether the incumbent supports requiring health insurance plans to cover pre-existing conditions.
Perdue launched a television ad highlighting his commitment to coverage for pre-existing conditions that features his younger sister, Debbie Perdue, a cancer survivor.
“I’ve lived this problem,” she says in the ad. “David’s making a difference for all of us, and anyone who says otherwise doesn’t know my big brother’s heart.”
Perdue is a co-sponsor of the Protect Act, Republican-backed legislation introduced last year by Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., that guarantees health care coverage for Americans with pre-existing conditions.
But Ossoff’s campaign accused Perdue of siding with other Republicans in efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, legislation then-President Obama steered through a Democratic Congress in 2010 that guarantees coverage for pre-existing conditions.
“Sen. Perdue voted at least three times to gut protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions, and last month he said he supports Trump's Supreme Court lawsuit to overturn the ACA, which would completely destroy protections for pre-existing conditions,” Jake Best, Ossoff’s press secretary, said.
PolitiFact, a nonprofit project operated by the Florida-based Poynter Institute, criticized the Protect Act for lacking provisions that would ensure health plans covering pre-existing conditions are affordable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.