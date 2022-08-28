Senior driving course aims to improve driving skills, with benefit of car insurance savings
Robert Cross Park will be the setting for a Tuesday driving refresher course for senior citizens hosted by the Albany Recreation and Parks Department.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — A refresher driving course being offered this week will present a chance to brush up on driving skills to those whose test behind the wheel at the DMV came decades ago.

AARP’s session will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at Robert Cross Park, 2660 Newcastle Lane, and is being hosted by the Albany Recreation and Parks Department.

