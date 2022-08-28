ALBANY — A refresher driving course being offered this week will present a chance to brush up on driving skills to those whose test behind the wheel at the DMV came decades ago.
AARP’s session will be held from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday at Robert Cross Park, 2660 Newcastle Lane, and is being hosted by the Albany Recreation and Parks Department.
In addition to helping drivers perform better and feel more confident behind the wheel, a certificate for the course can earn drivers a discount of up to 20% on auto insurance, according to AARP.
The cost for the course is $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. Attendees should bring a driver’s license in order to register for a three-year certificate that can be presented to insurance providers.
The six-hour course covers age-related physical changes that can affect drivers as well as rules of the road and updates on recent changes in the law.
Topics will include how to minimize the effects of blind spots, proper following distance, lane changes and turns at busy intersections, safety belts and car safety features, monitoring driving skills, effects of medication on driving and the importance of eliminating distractions while behind the wheel.
