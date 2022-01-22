Sewage issue festering at east Albany apartments for more than five months

Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard reported during a Tuesday meeting that water containing sewage had reached the landing of an apartment at the East Lake complex. The spills at the apartments have drawn complaints for months.
ALBANY — City and state officials are raising a stink about an east Albany apartment complex that has been the source of complaints of standing sewage and sewage backing up into sinks and bathtubs.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has requested a written plan from an owner of the 500 Pinson Road East Lake apartment complex. And the city has issued a subpoena for a Jan. 28 court date for violation of city code.
The problems at the apartments have been ongoing for more than five months.
After city officials notified the EPD of the issue in the summer of 2021, the owners agreed to install a new sewage pump.
When the complex was built in the 1970s, it was located in a part of Dougherty County that had not yet been annexed into the city. Wastewater from the apartments is pumped into the city’s sewage system.
The owners agreed in August to replace the broken pump but never followed through, Albany City Attorney Nathan Davis said.
In recent weeks, there have been fresh complaints and reports of sewage. During a Tuesday Albany City Commission meeting, Commissioner Jon Howard said that during a trip to the complex he observed standing water nearly at the landing of one of the apartments.
In a letter dated Jan. 11, the EPD said that the discharge of wastewater into state stress is a violation of state’s Water Quality Control Act and Rules for Quality Water Control. The agency became involved after receiving a complaint on Dec. 28.
“On Jan. 7, Division personnel confirmed the wastewaters were still flowing into the storm drain and being transported off-site,” the letter said. “It was noted the facility has made attempts to repair the damaged sewage line, but has not been able to make repairs at this time.”
The letter further said that the owners are to prevent any future discharges and to report any releases of wastewater should they occur.
After the city filed a complaint with the EPD over the summer, it engaged a company to address the wastewater issue. However, it never followed through on the completion of the work, Davis said.
“They were supposed to install a force main,” he said. “I was surprised they promised to take care of it and didn’t send a check.”
A subpoena has been served for the company to appear at a Albany Municipal Court hearing set for 9 a.m. Jan. 28, Davis said.
