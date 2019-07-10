Sgt. Zachary Dally recently recognized as Drill Instructor of the Quarter

PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. — Sgt. Zachary Dally, a fourth-generation Marine with ties to the Albany area, was recently recognized as Drill Instructor of the Quarter at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.
Dally was on the field with more than 100 other drill instructors, many of whom were staff sergeants or gunnery sergeants.
He is the son of retired Marine Tim Dally of Stafford, Va., and grandson of retired Marine Don Dally of Albany. His great-grandfather was Gunnery Sgt. Roland Giroux, a decorated veteran of World War II and the Korean War.
The Dally family has served since Rogers’ Rangers in the American Revolutionary War, in all five branches of the military.