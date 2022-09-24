shay miller.png

Shay Miller

TIFTON — Southwell officials have announced that Shay Miller will serve as the health care system’s new vice president for revenue cycle.

“Shay will provide overall strategic direction and day-to-day management for clinical and business operations of patient financial services, patient access, health information management, revenue integrity and overall revenue cycle within the hospital and ambulatory environments,” Troy Brooks, Southwell’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, said.

