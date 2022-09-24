TIFTON — Southwell officials have announced that Shay Miller will serve as the health care system’s new vice president for revenue cycle.
“Shay will provide overall strategic direction and day-to-day management for clinical and business operations of patient financial services, patient access, health information management, revenue integrity and overall revenue cycle within the hospital and ambulatory environments,” Troy Brooks, Southwell’s senior vice president and chief financial officer, said.
Brooks said Miller has more than 17 years of experience in revenue cycle management.
“He has provided business office, patient registration, and billing/collections leadership for various health care institutions in Florida,” Brooks said.
Miller holds a master’s degree in Health Services Administration from the University of Central Florida in Orlando. He is active in numerous professional societies and has been certified as a revenue cycle executive by the American Association of Healthcare Administrative Management.
“We are pleased to have Shay on board,” Brooks said. “He will provide a wide variety of operational and fiscal responsibilities to ensure that our revenue cycle management is built on evidence-based practices. Shay will be instrumental in Southwell’s goal to provide an outstanding, cost-effective, and efficient patient experience.”
Southwell includes Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical and Southwell Health and Rehabilitation in Adel, and numerous physician clinics and outpatient centers located throughout south-central Georgia.
