ALBANY -- Shelley Spires, the chief executive officer of Albany Area Primary Health Care, will join Sen. Bernie Sanders and a team of health care experts as they discuss the impending shortage of health care workers in America. This Senate Hearing took Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C.
The Association of American Medical Colleges recently predicted a shortage of up to 139,000 physicians by 2033 and a shortage of 55,200 physicians for primary care alone. This shortage will no doubt have a major effect on the already underserved communities across the United States.
“Shelley, as the CEO of one of Georgia’s largest Community Health Centers, will be able to provide critical insight into rural communities and how such a physician and nurse shortage would drastically impact health care for areas just like southwest Georgia,” Brandy Church, a spokesperson for AAPHC, said in a news release.
Joining Spires on the panel were:
· Dr. David Skorton, president of the Association of American Medical Colleges;
· Dr. Leon McDougle, president of National Medical Association;
· Dr. James Herbert, president of the University of New England.
