Rep. Gerald Greene announced the $150,000 investment in work force training at Peerless Manufacturing in Shellman on Monday.

Greene was instrumental in securing the grant, the first of its kind in the Georgia Grow Your Own Workforce program. GROWS was launched to encourage small businesses in the private sector to develop apprenticeship and training programs.

