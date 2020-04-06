ALBANY -- On a suggestion from Debbie Blanchard of Albany, The Albany Herald put out a call to its readers in the newspaper's Monday edition asking them to let us know what they were doing while sheltering in place. The first responses came in almost immediately.
The Herald will print the stories and photos of those who share their ideas with the paper's readers.
I live in the county, so I ride my horse several times a week. I also walk in the woods around my place and jog on the long dirt road. Indoors, I put jigsaw puzzles together. I paint and read and do Cryptograms and Sudoku. I do enjoy friends and family, but I love my alone time, too.
-- Joni Patten
One reader, who asked that she not be identified, said that she'd spent a good bit of time lately cleaning out her closets with the idea of getting rid of all clothing that was not made in America.
"I was more than a little surprised to find out," she said, "that I didn't have much clothing that wasn't made in China or other countries."
Other readers are encouraged to share their shelter-in-place stories and photos as a way to, perhaps, give others ideas as to what they can do to pass some of the free time they now have away. Contributions should be sent to carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.