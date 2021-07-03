ALBANY -- For Stanley and Anastasia Franklin, a downtown Albany coffee shop is a labor of love -- love of coffee and the atmosphere of shops they’ve visited.
The couple, expecting their first child in a matter of days, is renovating a building at the corner of Pine Avenue and North Front Street as the future home of Cornerstone Coffee + Co.
The work in progress is a sign of new life being breathed into the city as businesses open locations downtown and throughout the region.
Business activity took a sharp dive in 2020 with the arrival of the pandemic. After there were 90, 95 and 71 business licenses issued in Albany in January, February and March, respectively, the number dropped to 33 in April and 35 in May before rebounding to 95 in June.
Through May of 2021, the number of licenses issued has been running at more than 100 per month, with 191 in May and 159 in April.
Among the new businesses in town are a Love’s Travel Center at 1737 Clark Avenue, where last week customers were stretched around the building to get an order of Bojangles chicken. In November, Food Lion opened three locations in the city.
On North Slappey Boulevard, construction is under way on a new convenience store between the Hardee’s restaurant and Krispy Kreme donuts.
A Food For Less also opened in December at South Slappey Boulevard an Gordon Avenue, bringing a full-service grocery store -- and 75 jobs -- to a south Albany neighborhood located in an underserved area.
The Franklins are staking their future in Albany, relocating to the city recently from Savannah and renovating an old building for a new start.
“Something we love to do is travel and we love coffee, and we run off it as well,” Anastasia Franklin said. “We love visiting different coffee shops. We came here to Albany and we decided it’s a good place to offer what we love about coffee and what coffee shops can bring to a community.”
After serving as a combat medic in the military, Stanley Franklin received his bachelor's and master’s degrees at Georgia Southern University, from which Anastasia also graduated.
The couple was tuned into Albany by visiting relatives in the city, and saw there was a need for a coffee shop like Cornerstone. The name has meaning for them as their Christian faith is the cornerstone of their lives, and the location, which they spotted while taking walks downtown with their dog, is located on the corner.
“I actually took a picture of Stanley in front of it, and he said, ‘Babe, one day this is going to be our shop,’” she said. “We’re really excited.”
The Franklins say they plan to purchase beans from a Thomasville business that started out as a coffee shop and expanded into roasting beans. They are scheduled to open in the fall.
Anastasia Franklin said she was excited to learn that the nearby Gordon Hotel, expected to open in 2022, will be the first black-operated franchise in the Marriott chain.
“We’re a black-owned business as well, so that’s amazing,” she said.
Just down North Front Street, Three Little Birds is becoming new again. Scheduled to open on March 1, the high-end gift boutique was, like the rest of the world, slammed by the pandemic.
Owner Donna Key said online business kept things going, but the shop struggled as it was not set up for that style of business.
“Actually, one of the things last year that really helped me was in May, around Mother’s Day, we had a lot of traffic,” she said. “They came to the roll-up door, and we kind of operated that way. Over the holidays, I was able to serve a lot of online sales."
Key has noticed more people downtown, evident by more tour buses stopping in at the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau across the street and more guests at the Hilton Garden Inn down the block.
“It’s busy down there, especially now,” she said. “The water park is open. It’s nice to see the activity and people getting out again.
“It was just nice to see people returning outside. I think everybody’s ready for that. My little store, we’re kind of floating along.”
The timing of the opening was a bit unfortunate, as Key was stymied in applications for the federal payroll protection program and other funds because applications required proof of business income for 2019, the businesswoman said.
“It’s tough,” she said. “I love my store. I think it’s cute. I love the building. When I first looked inside and saw the building … It has character.
“I love to go to the Flint (restaurant). I love that building. The last few times I’ve been in there, they were packed.”
Lately, beach items have been the best-seller for the shop, but business overall is not where Key would like it to be.
“There’s a lot of activity,” she said. “The last few weeks we’ve had people coming in the store.
“I would just like to see the downtown area thrive. You have the (Pretoria Fields) brewery. You have the Flint. The coffee shop, I think it’s going to be nice. I think we need an entertainment district down there.”
Nationally, there are signs of pent-up demand as people are venturing out again and looking to spend some money after the pandemic, said Barbara Rivera Holmes, president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber is working to assist new business owners and existing businesses and industries, including an initiative to help find workers to staff them.
Love’s brought $7 million in investment and 105 new jobs to the area, and another success story has been Outdoor Network.
“That’s a great story from 2015 when we attracted them to relocate,” Holmes said. “Since then they’ve expanded, expanded, expanded.”
In all, the company has invested some $22 million locally, she said.
It’s the mix of new and existing businesses, retail and manufacturing, small, medium and large, that makes for future success, Holmes said.
“Albany remains an attractive place for business, whether it’s a small business or industry,” she said, citing transportation and a low cost of doing business as factors. “The greatest testament for a community is the success of existing industry.”
Industry is a large driver, as every manufacturing job creates four additional jobs in service and other sectors, Holmes said.
“It’s a really exciting time,” she said. “I know it can be difficult to think about where we’ve been and see there’s excitement, but there really is. We’ve got to find the silver lining and put opportunities into play. You’re seeing that now.”
