VALDOSTA – USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently attended the Farmer Appreciation Breakfast here, where he delivered remarks and provided farm program updates to local producers in attendance. The breakfast event and Tripp’s remarks honored local farmers in Lowndes and Echols counties for their significant contributions to the success of Georgia’s agriculture industry.
“At the Farm Service Agency in Georgia, we recognize the importance of the work that our producers do every day," Tripp said. "At the same time, we also recognize that farming is neither easy nor predictable. I am honored to have had the opportunity to engage with and recognize producers from Lowndes and Echols County. Georgia FSA employees and I are committed to assisting and supporting Georgia’s farmers, livestock producers, and foresters so that agriculture remains our state’s top industry.”
The Farmers Appreciation Breakfast is a collaborative effort to show appreciation to the hard-working producers. This joint effort is spearheaded by the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the Valdosta Lowndes Chamber of Commerce. During the event, a small and large farmer of the year award was given to two producers who have made their mark on the local agriculture industry. The recipient of the small farmer of the year award was Fifth Day Farm, an animal petting farm owned and operated by Janet and Steve Hendley. David Corbett of South Georgia Produce was the recipient of the large farmer of the year award.
As Tripp spotlighted in his remarks, agriculture is Georgia’s largest industry, contributing an estimated $70 billion to the state’s economy annually. One out of every seven jobs in the state is related to the agriculture industry. In Georgia, FSA has 66 offices and 339 employees across the state who work to support the state’s agricultural producers through the delivery of FSA’s farm programs and loan programs. Last year, the agency made $1.3 billion in direct payments to Georgia producers.
FSA is committed to equitably serving all farmers, ranchers, and agricultural partners through commodity price supports, conservation, disaster assistance and loan programs. Producers should contact their local FSA county office and schedule a meeting to determine the programs and loans that best suit their operational goals. During the first visit with FSA, producers should bring documents including proof of identity, proof of ownership, leases and entity identification status.
Producers can learn more about FSA assistance options at fsa.usda.gov or by contacting their local USDA Service Center.