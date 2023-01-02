farm service.jpg

USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently attended the Farmer Appreciation Breakfast in Valdosta, where he delivered remarks and provided farm program updates to local producers in attendance. 

 Special Photo: USDA

VALDOSTA – USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently attended the Farmer Appreciation Breakfast here, where he delivered remarks and provided farm program updates to local producers in attendance. The breakfast event and Tripp’s remarks honored local farmers in Lowndes and Echols counties for their significant contributions to the success of Georgia’s agriculture industry.

“At the Farm Service Agency in Georgia, we recognize the importance of the work that our producers do every day," Tripp said. "At the same time, we also recognize that farming is neither easy nor predictable. I am honored to have had the opportunity to engage with and recognize producers from Lowndes and Echols County. Georgia FSA employees and I are committed to assisting and supporting Georgia’s farmers, livestock producers, and foresters so that agriculture remains our state’s top industry.”

