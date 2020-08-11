WASHINGTON -- Social Security reminds Americans the most effective way to defeat scammers is to know how to identify scams. Officials encourage citizens to hang up on any call they’re uncertain of and ignore suspicious emails. Scammers are always finding new ways to steal money and personal information by exploiting fears.
One common tactic scammers use is posing as federal agents and other law enforcement. They may claim your Social Security number is linked to a crime. They may even threaten to arrest you if you do not comply with their instructions. Just hang up.
As a reminder, everyone should continue to remain vigilant of phone calls when someone says there’s a problem with their Social Security number or benefits. Anyone who owes money to Social Security will be mailed a letter explaining rights, payment options, and information about appealing.
There are a few ways to identify a scam call. Just remember that Social Security will never:
-- Threaten you with benefit suspension, arrest, or other legal action unless you pay a fine or fee;
-- Promise a benefit increase or other assistance in exchange for payment;
-- Require payment by retail gift card, cash, wire transfer, internet currency or prepaid debit card;
-- Demand secrecy from you in handling a Social Security-related problem;
-- Send official letters or reports containing personally identifiable information via email.
For those who do not have ongoing business with Social Security, it is unlikely we will contact you. If you get a suspicious call claiming to be from Social Security, you should hang up and report it to the agency's law enforcement office at oig.ssa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.