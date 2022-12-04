primary.jpg

In Georgia, officials rejected the idea of Democrats holding their primary on one day while the GOP holds theirs on another.

 John McCosh/Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan if their states go along with a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel has approved.

The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date away from the long-time first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, though New Hampshire would maintain an early role and vote just a week after South Carolina. President Biden, who in 2020 didn’t win a primary until South Carolina, had requested the major shakeup in the party’s presidential nomination process.

Recommended for you

Georgia Recorder Deputy Editor Jill Nolin contributed to this report.

Tags