 USDA's Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently visited with members of the South Georgia Black Cattlemen's Association to discuss advancing agriculture in Georgia, FSA program eligibility, and disaster recovery assistance for cattle producers.

ATHENS – USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp recently visited with members of the South Georgia Black Cattlemen’s Association to discuss advancing agriculture in Georgia, FSA program eligibility, and disaster recovery assistance for cattle producers, including recent increases in Livestock Indemnity Program payment rates and eligibility for the Livestock Forage Disaster Program.

“Our visit with the South Georgia Black Cattlemen’s Association was critical in our effort to inform cattle producers across Georgia of FSA’s various programs and loans available to assist them in their recovery from drought and other natural disaster events,” Tripp said. “Many people don’t realize the many ways that we can help them. It is vitally important that we have these conversations with producers so that we can work together to ensure that agriculture remains Georgia’s No. 1 industry.”

