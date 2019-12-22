ALBANY -- South Georgia Medical Center’s Volunteer Auxiliary recently purchased an innovative laser to enhance care for urology patients at SGMC. The $30,000 laser is an advanced tool for the most efficient treatment of kidney and urinary stones.
The laser is used to perform extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy, a standard treatment option for dealing with kidney and urinary stones. This gentle way of removing stones does not require surgery, it simply sends shock waves into the body from the outside. These waves travel through the tissue and meet at a focal point on the stone, with minimal stone movement, causing it to shatter and exit the body naturally.
“This is a great asset to SGMC’s affiliated urologists, offering efficiency and immediate results and we are thrilled to gift this technology to our hospital, especially here at Christmas,” Auxiliary President Jan Newton said.
Urologists Drs. Jacek Sosnowski, Patrick Parker and Mike Chiang were all present to accept the gift from the auxiliary. The physicians expressed gratitude to the auxiliary members for giving back in such a patient-centered way.
"SGMC is blessed to have an auxiliary of this caliber," SGMC Chief Executive Officer Ronnie Dean said. "We could not do what we do so well without their dedication and service."
The volunteer auxilians, or Pink Ladies and Red Coats as they are called, work to sponsor fundraising projects at SGMC such as book, uniform and jewelry sales, and the Golden Galleria Gift Shop. Profit goes back into the community in the form of donations to enhance health care services, scholarships and health-related programs.
For more information, visit sgmc.org/volunteer-services.