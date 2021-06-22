TIFTON – Southwell has implemented a new billing system and online pay option that officials said will make statements more understandable and paying bills more convenient.
Southwell includes Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton, Southwell Medical in Adel, and numerous physician clinics throughout south-central Georgia.
“We have partnered with a company which offers unique expertise and technology to help engage our patients through a seamless payment portal,” Jane McKee, vice president of Revenue Cycle for Southwell, said in a news release. “Our patients told us they wanted a better bill payment experience and greater price transparency. This helps us meet that need. It’s all about making the billing experience friendlier.”
McKee said the goal is to improve satisfaction by giving patients bills that they can easily understand. In addition, the new billing system enables Southwell to offer self-service plans with various payment options. The new billing system’s segmenting engine automatically analyzes a patient’s payment history to determine a monthly payment amount they can afford.
“The program delivers a range of tailored plan options to the patient and any new services can be automatically rolled-up into their existing plan,” said McKee.
The new billing system also includes a new online bill payment option, which McKee said is more accessible and easier to navigate. Most credit cards and debit cards are accepted. Patients also can continue to pay by check or over the phone.
Visit www.MySouthwell.com/Pay to access the new online bill pay site and to also view and/or download a guide on reading and understanding the new billing statement.
The new billing system is for Southwell’s hospital and clinic services rendered after June 1, 2018. This includes Tift Regional Medical Center, Southwell Medical, and Southwell clinics. For more information, call (229) 520-3320.
