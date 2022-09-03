fall southview.png

Dr. Clint Cawley

TIFTON – September is Fall Prevention Month, and while falls are a serious public health problem, they are largely preventable.

Falls can happen at any time to people of any age. As people get older, however, the likelihood of falls and severity of the injury increases with age. According to the CDC, falls are the leading cause of fatal and non-fatal injuries in people age 65 and older. Commonly, the injuries involve the shoulder, wrist, spine, and hip as well as the pelvis. Falls can also cause serious head injuries.

