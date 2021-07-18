TIFTON – Approximately $10.9 million in Georgia Department of Transportation construction contracts will replace old bridges in southwest Georgia to bring updated structures to multiple counties.
Two bridges are on county roads. Georgia DOT programs assist county governments with costly bridge replacements. This helps reduce the number of old, weight-posted or closed bridges in the state.
Bridges to be replaced:
-- State Route 64 over the Satilla River east of Pearson in Atkinson County. The existing bridge was built in 1960. The new bridge will be built to the west. This contract was recently awarded and construction hasn't started. It is expected to be complete in the summer of 2022.
-- SR 45 over Dry Creek north of Iron City in Seminole County. The existing bridge was built in 1972. This is another recently-awarded contract so construction hasn't started. It will require a detour because the replacement will be built in the same location as the existing bridge. Construction is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2022.
-- First Kolomoki Road (county road) over North Prong Kolomoki Creek on the Clay/Early county line. The existing bridge was built in 1963. The road closed July 13 and the contractor is allowed to keep the road closed for 120 days.
-- Recreation Camp Road (county road) over Little Ichawaynochaway Creek in Randolph County. The existing bridge was built in 1966. The road is scheduled to close on or around Monday and will be closed for approximately 120 days.
