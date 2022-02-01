From left, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit CEO Paxton Poitevint, board member Robert L. Holden Sr., Margaret Holden, Ray Finger, Suzanne Finger and Robert “Bobby” Holden honor Holden at a Farm Credit board meeting.
From left, J.J. Swain, Mary Melly Rentz-Swain, board member Kimbley D. Rentz, and Southwest Georgia Farm Credit CEO Paxton Poitevint celebrate Rentz on his retirement from the Farm Credit board.
Special Photo: SWGa Farm Credit
BAINBRIDGE – Southwest Georgia Farm Credit honored two members of the Board of Directors who will be retiring from service to the Board in 2022 at its recent Board meeting. Chairman Kimbley D. Rentz and Robert L. Holden Sr. will not seek re-election when their terms end in 2022. The board presented each with a resolution, thanking them for their service to the members and staff of the association.
“Mr. Rentz and Mr. Holden have served this association with honor and integrity,” Southwest Georgia Farm Credit CEO Paxton Poitevint said. “Their passion for agriculture and for our rural communities helped lead our organization through the good times and the challenging times. They have served our members faithfully and have provided leadership and counsel to our management team.”
Rentz joined the Board of Directors in 2013. He has been a farmer for nearly five decades. Holden joined the board in 1987, later serving on the AgFirst Farm Credit Bank Board of Directors from 1995 to 2010. Holden served as AgFirst’s vice chairman in 1997 and board chairman in 1998. Like Rentz, Holden has farmed for about 50 years.
The 2022 annual Stockholders’ Meeting will take place on Feb. 22 at The Bindery at Oakland in Leesburg. The election of directors will follow via mail ballot. Stockholders of the association will receive detailed information about the Stockholders’ Meeting via USPS.
Headquartered in Bainbridge, Southwest Georgia Farm Credit supports farmers and farm businesses, as well as rural property owners, providing safe, sound, dependable financing.
