skills challenge.png

The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is partnering with JCI Contractors to host construction students from 23 high schools for the South+Southwest Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge.

 Special Photo

ATLANTA — The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is partnering with JCI Contractors to host construction students from 23 high schools for the South+Southwest Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge. The competitions will be held on Nov. 8 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Sunbelt AG Expo (290-G Harper Boulevard). This event is one of seven regional events held throughout the state.

Competitions at this Skills Challenge will be held in the following categories: blueprint reading, carpentry, electrical, masonry, plumbing, team build and welding.

