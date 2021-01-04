ALBANY -- Following the recent announcement that people 65 and older and first responders will soon be included in Phase 1A of Georgia’s COVID Vaccine Plan, the Southwest Health District will begin making appointments this week. Health care workers and staff and residents of long-term care facilities are already in this highest priority group. The COVID vaccine is available by appointment at all 14 County Health Departments in the Southwest Georgia Health District.
On Monday only, those meeting criteria can schedule a vaccination by calling their local public health department. Starting Tuesday, those who qualify can schedule an appointment through the public health call center hotline at (229) 352-6567. The Phase 1A expansion (65 and older and first responders) vaccinations will start on Jan. 11, but appointments can be made as early as Jan. 4.
“Different areas of the state are completing Phase 1A at different times based on the number of health care workers and LTCF residents and staff they have to vaccinate,” Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said. “This expansion of 1A-eligible vaccination criteria will allow vaccine to be administered as quickly as possible to our most at-risk populations in terms of exposure, transmission and severity. It also gives health care providers and public health staff time to plan and work with local communities across the state to ensure safe and efficient deployment of limited vaccine supplies.”
Those who want to be vaccinated against COVID but do not currently fit into phase 1A should check with media outlets for updates on COVID vaccine eligibility. For up-to-date information on the vaccine plan, visit the Southwest Health District website www.southwestgeorgiapublichealth.org.
For information about COVID-19, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
