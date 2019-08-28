SOWEGA Council on Aging helping older adults master aging through new program

ALBANY — The SOWEGA Council on Aging has announced that it is the first in the area to offer an innovative new 10-week health and wellness program to residents ages 55 and over.
The Aging Mastery Program was developed by the National Council on Aging and has been successful at helping older adults build their own playbook for aging well.
"This is a wonderful opportunity for older adults to participate in, and reap the benefits of, this cutting-edge program. We are currently recruiting 20 adults, ages 55 (and older) to participate in the 10-week educational program," Council on Aging Executive Director Izzie Sadler said.
AMP is a person-centered education program meant to empower participants to embrace their gift of longevity by spending more time each day doing things that are good for themselves and for others. The program encourages mastery— developing sustainable behaviors across many dimensions that lead to improved health, stronger economic security, enhanced well-being and increased societal participation.
The program begins at the Council on Aging on Sept. 11 and ends Nov. 13. A 90-minute class will be held each Wednesday from 10 -11:30 am. All classes will be held at the Kay H. Hind Senior Life Enrichment Center located at 335 W. Society Ave. in Albany.
The registration fee to participate is $10 for the entire program. Participants will receive a workbook and other materials. Spots are limited to the first 20 people, and the registration deadline is Sept. 6.
For more information, or to register, call (229) 435-6789.