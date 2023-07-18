sowega aging.png

Sowega Council on Aging

ALBANY – Sowega Council on Aging will host a Summer Regional Senior Resource Fair Friday from 9 a.m.-noon at the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging Resource Center at 335 W. Society Avenue in Albany.

The free event, serving seniors and caregivers from Dougherty, Lee, Terrell, and Worth counties, seeks to connect seniors with resources that are designed to improve the lives of the aging community.

