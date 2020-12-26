TIFTON — Registered Nurses who want to move up the career ladder can now enroll in the RN-to-BSN program at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Michael Kirkland, vice president for enrollment management at ABAC, said 60 seats are available for nurses who have their associate's in nursing degree to begin classes toward their bachelor of science in nursing degree at ABAC.
“We have a great program with extremely qualified faculty, terrific students, and outstanding alumni,” Kirkland said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for nurses to move forward in their field. Most of the classes are offered online so nurses can continue with their existing employment.”
More students enrolled in nursing classes during the 2020 fall semester than at any other time in the 54-year history of the program at ABAC.
“The reputation of the ABAC nursing program has never been higher,” ABAC President David Bridges said. “ABAC turns out quality graduates who are much sought-after in an industry that looks for more nurses every day.”
Amy Willis, ABAC's assistant vice president for academic affairs, said 326 students enrolled in associate's degree nursing classes at ABAC Tifton and ABAC Bainbridge. That figure tops the 304 students who were enrolled in classes at the two locations in 2019.
A total of 895 ABAC students pursued nursing degrees during the fall term, many of them taking core curriculum classes to prepare them for the nursing program. Fifty-nine students in that total enrolled in ABAC’s bachelor’s degree program in nursing.
“This impressive increase in enrollment speaks volumes about the quality of our nursing program, our faculty, and our clinical partners,” Jeffrey Ross, dean of the ABAC School of Nursing and Heath Sciences, said.
Ross said that employers throughout the state hire ABAC graduates knowing they will provide incomparable patient care while being leaders within their institutions.
“I also attribute this increase to our various program options, the diversity of clinical experiences we provide due to our hospital and health care facility partnerships, our graduates’ performance on the NCLEX-RN licensure exam, and the fact that all of this is achieved at an extremely reasonable cost for students,” Ross said.
Alejandro Torres from Ambrose completed requirements for his ABAC bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2019 through the RN-to-BSN program.
“I love the nursing program at ABAC and the profession for helping me grow in ways I didn’t know possible,” Torres said. “The nursing faculty motivated me to work my hardest academically and professionally.”
For more information about ABAC’s RN-to-BSN program, interested persons can contact RN-to-BSN Coordinator Tami Dennis at tdennis@abac.edu.
The bachelor’s degree in nursing is one of 12 bachelor’s degrees offered by ABAC. Classes begin for the spring semester on Jan. 19.
