ALBANY -- For local election officials and voters, the past two years were active ones with a plethora of special elections, primaries, runoffs and the big Nov. 3 contest.
This year will not be as busy, but there will be local elections. In Dougherty County, there will be a special election to fill some big shoes after the death in February of school board member Milton “June Bug” Griffin.
On Friday, the school board unanimously passed a resolution requesting a special election for the District 2 seat. Griffin, who was first elected in 2000, was a long-time member of the Athletic and Facilities Committees, and his loss will be felt, fellow board members said.
Because there was more than one year remaining in Griffin’s term, a special election will be required. If the time remaining was less than a year, a replacement could have been appointed. The election could be held in June.
“The (Georgia) secretary of state sets the election calendar,” Dougherty County Elections Supervisor Ginger Nickerson said during a telephone interview on Friday. “The next available date will be Tuesday, June 15.”
The Albany/Dougherty County Board of Registration and Elections will take up the request at a meeting scheduled Wednesday, where members will hear from Tommy Coleman, the school board’s attorney.
“He will be on hand to request the board make the call” for the election, Nickerson said. “He will present to the board, and they will be able to vote on that day.”
Once qualifying is set, prospective candidates will have 2 1/2 days to file to run for the District 2 position.
As is the case in all elections, there will be a period of early and absentee voting established for the contest, Nickerson said.
The vacant term ends on Dec. 31, 2022.
Also up for election later this year are Albany City Commission Wards II, III and V.
