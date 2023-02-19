No stereotypes fit chief Justice Melton

ATLANTA – Legislative supporters of legalizing sports betting in Georgia are trying something different this year.

To avoid amending the pesky state Constitution, which requires a two-thirds vote of the Georgia House and Senate, lawmakers in both chambers are pushing bills that would allow online sports betting by statute. Adding sports betting to Georgia law without a constitutional change would need only a simple majority vote in the House and Senate.

